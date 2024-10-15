Nvidia's Jensen Huang is all praises for Elon Musk’s xAI supercomputer: ‘Superhuman’ feat

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Elon Musk’s AI company xAI in an interview with B2g Pod. What Elon Musk and xAI have done is extraordinary “as far as I know, there's only one person in the world who could do that; Elon is singular in his understanding of engineering and construction and large systems and marshalling resources; it's just unbelievable”, Jensen Huang said. Jensen Huang of Nvidia commended xAI and Elon Musk for their exceptional work on the Colossus supercomputer, made from 100,000 GPUs, completed in just 122 days. Nvidia's stock has increased by 14% this month, driven by positive investor sentiment.(AP)

The Colossus supercomputer is built from a cluster of 100,000 Nvidia GPUs. Even though Elon Musk had said that Colossus will take 19 days to build, the entire project was completed in 122 days from start to finish.

Jensen Huang praised xAI’s engineering, networking, infrastructure and software teams, referring to them as “extraordinary”. By putting 100,000 GPUs, Colossus has become “easily the fastest supercomputer on the planet as one cluster", he said.

It would normally take a lot more time for the supercomputer to be up and running, he said, adding, “A supercomputer that you would build would take normally three years to plan and then they deliver the equipment and it takes one year to get it all working.”

This comes as Nvidia's shares roared back after the company successfully calmed investor concerns about product delays and its long-term growth prospects. The stock is up almost 14% this month and is the second-best performer in the S&P 500 Index this year.

Jensen Huang said Nvidia’s Blackwell chip “is in full production,” and that demand for it “is insane,” comments that came after Blackwell was delayed due to engineering snags, prompting a selloff that has now been erased.