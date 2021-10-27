Nykaa IPO opens tomorrow, company seeks valuation of over $7 billion

E-commerce beauty company Nykaa will open its initial public offering (IPO) to subscribers on Thursday. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of ₹1,085-1,125 per share for the IPO.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 28 and close on November 1. Nykaa is aiming for a total valuation of over $7 billion through the IPO route.

It comprises of equity shares aggregating up to ₹630 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders (offer for sale or OFS), a statement said.

Investors will be able to make bids for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. The offer includes a reservation of up to 250,000 equity shares for purchase by eligible employees, the statement further said.

Existing investors like such as TPG Growth IV SF Pte, Lighthouse India Fund and others are expected to offload their shares in the IPO.

Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012. She still owns more than 50 per cent share in the company. Nykaa offers 4,000 beauty, personal care and fashion brands through its website, app and 80-odd brick-and-mortar stores.

The company posted a net profit of ₹61.9 crore in FY21 compared to a loss of ₹16.3 crore in FY20. Its total income stood at ₹2,452.6 crore in FY21 as against ₹1,777.8 crore in FY20.

Nykaa said that in FY2021, 17.1 million orders were placed on its platform with a total gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹33,804.1 million, a 35.3 per cent increase over FY2020.