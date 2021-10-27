Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Nykaa IPO opens tomorrow, company seeks valuation of over $7 billion
business

Nykaa IPO opens tomorrow, company seeks valuation of over $7 billion

Nykaa IPO: Existing investors like such as TPG Growth IV SF Pte, Lighthouse India Fund and others are expected to offload their shares in the initial public offering. Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012.
Nykaa store at a mall in Delhi NCR.(Facebook/Nykaa)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

E-commerce beauty company Nykaa will open its initial public offering (IPO) to subscribers on Thursday. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of 1,085-1,125 per share for the IPO.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 28 and close on November 1. Nykaa is aiming for a total valuation of over $7 billion through the IPO route.

It comprises of equity shares aggregating up to 630 crore (fresh issue) and an offer for sale of up to 41,972,660 equity shares being offered by the selling shareholders (offer for sale or OFS), a statement said.

Investors will be able to make bids for a minimum of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. The offer includes a reservation of up to 250,000 equity shares for purchase by eligible employees, the statement further said.

Existing investors like such as TPG Growth IV SF Pte, Lighthouse India Fund and others are expected to offload their shares in the IPO.

RELATED STORIES

Nykaa was founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012. She still owns more than 50 per cent share in the company. Nykaa offers 4,000 beauty, personal care and fashion brands through its website, app and 80-odd brick-and-mortar stores.

The company posted a net profit of 61.9 crore in FY21 compared to a loss of 16.3 crore in FY20. Its total income stood at 2,452.6 crore in FY21 as against 1,777.8 crore in FY20.

Nykaa said that in FY2021, 17.1 million orders were placed on its platform with a total gross merchandise value (GMV) of 33,804.1 million, a 35.3 per cent increase over FY2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nykaa initial public offering ipo watch
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt serves 202 notices to online sellers for country of origin norm violation

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade; Nifty near 18,300

Govt to set up a non-profit company to facilitate equitable e-commerce growth
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP