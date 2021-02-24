NZ central bank keeps rates unchanged, flags economic uncertainties

New Zealand's central bank held its official cash rate at a record low of 0.25%, as expected, on Wednesday, saying the current stimulatory level of monetary settings was needed to meet its consumer price inflation and employment remit.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($73.24 billion). The Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) operation was unchanged.

Economists in a Reuters poll had unanimously expected the RBNZ to hold rates.

"The Committee agreed to maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained at the 2% per annum target midpoint, and that employment is at or above its maximum sustainable level," it said in the statement.

Meeting these requirements will necessitate considerable time and patience, it added.

The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.2% after the announcement, settling at $0.7359.

RBNZ said in its Monetary Policy Statement that the recent resilience in the domestic economy implies that no significant additional stimulus is required at this time.

The central bank cut interest rates by 75 basis points in March last year and said it would remain unchanged for 12 months, while also introducing quantitative easing to support an economy hit by border closure and coronavirus lockdowns.

But a quicker economic recovery and concerns about a red-hot property market buoyed by historically low interest rates have left markets speculating that the easing cycle has ended and that a rate hike may come sooner than expected.

Despite improved economic data, the RBNZ, which is one of the most dovish central banks, remained cautious saying the economic outlook ahead remains "highly uncertain".

"This ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending growth," it said, adding that inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets over the medium term in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus.

RBNZ also revised its forecasts for growth, employment and inflation, all of which have returned better-than-expected results since the last policy meeting in November.