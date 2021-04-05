Home / Business / Oil drops after OPEC+ decides on gradual easing of supply curbs
business

Oil drops after OPEC+ decides on gradual easing of supply curbs

West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.5%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance decided to loosen its supply curbs gradually.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook.(Reuters file photo)

Oil futures eased in early Asian trading after OPEC+ decided to boost production over the coming months and Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in its main market of Asia.

West Texas Intermediate dipped 0.5%, paring the 3.9% gain seen on Thursday, when the alliance decided to loosen its supply curbs gradually. The grouping will raise production by more 1 million barrels a day in stages between May and July, and over the same period, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary 1-million-barrel-a-day reduction. Markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

Crude has surged this year as the roll-out of coronavirus vaccines paves the way for the reopening of economies, and the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies was seen as a vote of confidence in the outlook. Reinforcing the signs that top economies are on the mend, the U.S. added more than 900,000 jobs in March. That bodes well for oil demand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gold lenders cut tenure, watch collateral as price falls

Regional language content gaining streaming popularity

Investors line up for Lodha developers’ IPO

RBI is likely to keep rates unchanged

Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over current cuts. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that demand is on a firmer footing. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ was “testing” the market, and can reverse course if necessary at its next gathering on April 28.

Separately, Saudi Arabia raised prices for shipments to customers in Asia. Saudi Aramco, the state energy firm, will increase its grades to the region in May by between 20 and 50 cents a barrel, according to a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil price
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP