Home / Business / Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus
business

Oil edges lower near $61 with near-term demand concerns in focus

While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the US unleashes significant stimulus.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:58 AM IST
A crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas. (Reuters File Photo )

Oil edged lower in Asian trading on concerns about the near-term demand outlook amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.

Futures in New York slipped 0.6% to trade near $61 a barrel after two days of gains. Fuel consumption is facing a setback after some countries in Europe extended or reimposed lockdowns, while in the US, New York City’s mayor urged a pause on reopening. In Southeast Asia, demand has hit a plateau and is unlikely to reach pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later.

US crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be a fifth weekly increase, the longest run of gains since May. Industry figures are due later Tuesday.

While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the US unleashes significant stimulus. OPEC+ members are continuing to put a floor under prices through a series of output cuts, with the group scheduled to meet next week to determine production policy for May.

See also: Saudi Arabia Proposes Yemen Peace Plan Amid Oil Attacks

The prompt timespread for Brent was 6 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Average daily FASTag collection crosses 100 crore-mark: Nitin Gadkari

L&T Construction is taking safety to new heights

Finance Ministry asks Sebi to address issues that led to NSE outage

Oil steady with demand in focus after worst week since October
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel consumption oil price
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP