Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Oil falls below $100 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine de-escalation talks progress
business

Oil falls below $100 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine de-escalation talks progress

Russia’s chief negotiator said there is a willingness to consider a presidential meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy. Kyiv has long sought direct talks, while Moscow had resisted committing to Putin’s participation.
Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil into California Air Resources Board (CARB), gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products, in Carson, California, US.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 07:05 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Oil slumped as Russia said it was taking steps to “de-escalate” the conflict in Ukraine, while floating the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

West Texas Intermediate futures declined as much as 7.1%, dropping below $100 a barrel – the latest in a sequence of huge swings across the oil market. Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, though troops had already been bogged down there for weeks.

Russia’s chief negotiator said there is a willingness to consider a presidential meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy. Kyiv has long sought direct talks, while Moscow had resisted committing to Putin’s participation.

“Hopes are rising that the talks between Russia and Ukraine will eventually get some results,” said Hans Van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro. “Or in other words, that the Russian oil supply won’t be hit any harder than the self-sanctioning that we have seen so far.”

RELATED STORIES

Oil has been buffeted by wild swings in recent weeks which has made investors wary of trading. On Monday, WTI fluctuated $10 intraday, while Tuesday’s enormous swings are yet another indication of the liquidity issues currently facing the market. Wheat, aluminum and gold also declined on the news of a partial Russian pullback.

Prices were also softer Tuesday as China grapples with its biggest Covid outbreak since the pandemic began. The latest restrictions in Shanghai could lower oil demand by up to 200,000 barrels a day for the duration of the restrictions, consultant Rystad Energy said in a report.

Still, crude has largely traded above $100 a barrel since Moscow invaded Ukraine as concern built that supply from one of the world’s largest producers will be disrupted. Oil majors including Shell Plc and TotalEnergies SE have already announced plans to eventually stop trading Russian oil and the value of the nation’s barrels has plunged. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis price of crude oil
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP