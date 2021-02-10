Home / Business / Oil holds rally after report points to shrinking US stockpiles
business

Oil holds rally after report points to shrinking US stockpiles

Oil’s rally has gathered momentum this year after a pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts and as stockpiles in regions across the world including China are drained.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:24 AM IST
An oil tanker named MT Iba is seen in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates.(Reuters File Photo )

Oil was steady near $58 a barrel as an industry report pointed to a drop in US crude stockpiles, adding to signs of easing supply.

Futures in New York have surged almost 12% over the past seven sessions to their highest level in more than a year as the market continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels last week, according to people familiar.

Prompt timespreads for US crude and global benchmark Brent have recently firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling tightening supplies, and the oil market is now offering its biggest yield in about a year.

Oil’s rally has gathered momentum this year after a pledge from Saudi Arabia to deepen output cuts and as stockpiles in regions across the world including China are drained. There are still some concerns about near-term demand as countries continue to tackle the spreading virus and one technical indicator is signaling oil is overbought and due for a correction.

U.S. gasoline stockpiles, meanwhile, expanded by 4.81 million barrels last week, the API said. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be the biggest gain since April. The industry report also showed inventories of distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- declined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP