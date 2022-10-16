Oil markets going through 'great fluctuations': OPEC secretary general
Published on Oct 16, 2022 05:51 PM IST
OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais said the goal of the OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
Reuters |
OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that "oil markets are going through a stage of great fluctuations" during his two-day visit to Algiers.
Al Ghais added that the goal of OPEC and producers outside the organisation is to maintain market stability.
