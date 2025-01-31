Ola Electric Gen 3 electric scooter range unveiled: Price, features, range, other details

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd unveiled its new Gen 3 electric scooter range on Friday, January 31, 2025. The new scooter range comes with Ola's ‘MoveOS 5’ which is their new EV operating system. A man walks past the logo of Ola Electric during a press conference ahead of it's IPO launch in Mumbai, India, July 29, 2024.(Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The EV maker has revealed the new S1 Pro, the S1 Pro+, and the more affordable S1 X and S1 X+.

The S1 Pro comes in two variants: One with a 3 kwh battery and another with a 4 kwh battery.

Meanwhile, the Pro+ comes with either a 4 or a 5.3 kwh battery pack as an option.

The X comes with 2, 3 and 4 kWh battery pack choices, while the X+ comes only with a 4 kWh battery pack.

The Pro+ comes with a staggering 320 km of range and a top speed of 141 kph.

The Gen 3 scooters also come with Ola's patented ‘Brake by Wire’ technology. This uses a sensor on the brake lever to balance between brake pad use and resistance from the motor, resulting in 15 per cent more range and double the brake pad life.

The increased range comes from the electric motor also regenerating electricity from the braking action.

The scooters comes with a mid-drive motor and an integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU), unlike the previous generations which came with hub motors. Aggarwal claims it is five times more efficient and that it is more reliable and lightweight.

The scooters also come with chain drive with pre-lubricated O-rings, rather than the previous generations' belt drive. Ola expects the chains to last twice as much as the belts.

Ola Electric has also opened 4,000 stores and service centres across India by December 2024, Aggarwal announced during the presentation. This is despite the store count being just around 800 in November 2024.

Aggarwal also announced that Ola Electric now has a 25% market share in India.

Ola Gen 3 electric scooter price

The Ola S1 X starts at ₹79,999 for the 2kWh version. The 3kWh version costs ₹89,999, and the 4 kWh version costs ₹99,999. These are all ex-showroom figures.

Orders start from today onwards while deliveries will start in Mid-Feb, Aggarwal said.

Ola also announced that the new Ola Roadster X will be launched on February 5, 2025.

How did Ola Electric shares perform?

At 10:35 am IST shortly before the reveal, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares were trading in the green at ₹75.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This was an increase of 12.94 per cent or ₹8.65.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates)