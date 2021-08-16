Ola to deliver its e-scooters from October

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd ended weeks of speculation on Sunday by unveiling its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter models, priced competitively to cater to value-conscious customers, as it takes on other two-wheeler electric vehicles (EV) and petrol vehicle brands.

S1 is priced at ₹99,999, excluding subsidies by state and governments, while S1 Pro model is priced up to ₹129,999.

Buyers can purchase its e-scooters from September 8 with deliveries beginning in October in 1,000 cities and towns across the country.

Ola will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. It aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next three months.

“The EV transition is very important for our country and the whole industry needs to adopt it. We have to build the technology in India. By 2025, all two-wheelers in the country should be electric. The EV revolution is here to stay whether the incumbents like it or not. We want 50% of all electric two-wheelers produced for the world to be made in India,” Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group chief executive officer of Ola, said at a media round table.

Ola had received more than 100,000 pre-bookings for its scooter in the first 24 hours of opening bookings.

The demand came not just from the metros, as it is an urban mobility product, but also from smaller towns, Aggarwal said.

“The S1 and S1 Pro are industry leading products with best-in-class range, speed and cost,” he said.

The cheaper S1 scooter, with a 2.98 kilowatt-hour battery pack, will have a range of 121km on a complete charge and will have a top speed of 90km per hour. The S1 Pro will have a larger 3.97 KwH battery pack, which will give it a range of 181km.

