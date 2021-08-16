Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Ola to deliver its e-scooters from October
business

Ola to deliver its e-scooters from October

S1 is priced at ₹99,999, excluding subsidies by state and governments, while S1 Pro model is priced up to ₹129,999.
By Madhurima Nandy, Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Ola will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. It aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next three months.(olaelectric/Ola)

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd ended weeks of speculation on Sunday by unveiling its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooter models, priced competitively to cater to value-conscious customers, as it takes on other two-wheeler electric vehicles (EV) and petrol vehicle brands.

S1 is priced at 99,999, excluding subsidies by state and governments, while S1 Pro model is priced up to 129,999.

Buyers can purchase its e-scooters from September 8 with deliveries beginning in October in 1,000 cities and towns across the country.

Ola will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. It aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next three months.

“The EV transition is very important for our country and the whole industry needs to adopt it. We have to build the technology in India. By 2025, all two-wheelers in the country should be electric. The EV revolution is here to stay whether the incumbents like it or not. We want 50% of all electric two-wheelers produced for the world to be made in India,” Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and group chief executive officer of Ola, said at a media round table.

Ola had received more than 100,000 pre-bookings for its scooter in the first 24 hours of opening bookings.

The demand came not just from the metros, as it is an urban mobility product, but also from smaller towns, Aggarwal said.

“The S1 and S1 Pro are industry leading products with best-in-class range, speed and cost,” he said.

The cheaper S1 scooter, with a 2.98 kilowatt-hour battery pack, will have a range of 121km on a complete charge and will have a top speed of 90km per hour. The S1 Pro will have a larger 3.97 KwH battery pack, which will give it a range of 181km.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ola electric
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP