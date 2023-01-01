On New Year's Eve, Zomato's 'special' delivery agent: CEO Deepinder Goyal

After subdued New Year's Eve celebrations in the past 2 years, the country, along with the rest of the world, welcomed 2023 with full gusto. Food delivery aggregators, therefore, saw a busy Saturday on New Year's Eve, with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal himself serving as a delivery agent.

Goyal tweeted that his first delivery was for the Zomato office itself. Overall, he said, he delivered as many as four orders.

“Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” tweeted the Zomato co-founder on Saturday evening. “My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut!” his next tweet read.

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

He finally returned to office after completing three more deliveries, including one to an elderly couple celebrating December 31 with their grandchildren.

Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren ♥️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Saying that the orders were not slowing down, he added that in one day, Zomato delivered more orders than it did in its first three years (formed in 2008) combined.

Also, orders are not slowing down. High stress environment in the office. Glad I was away for the last 90 minutes 🤓 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Finally calling it a night, the entrepreneur wished everyone a Happy New Year and thanked customers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and his team for making the year gone by ‘wholesome.’

What a day it has been - finally calling it a night!



Happy New Year, everyone. A big thanks to our customers, restaurant partners, delivery partners and the team for making 2022 wholesome. ❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

On the other hand, rival Swiggy, too, had a busy New Year's Eve, according to its co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety.

