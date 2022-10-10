Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal may be your next delivery partner. Here's why

A tweet by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, has grabbed a lot of attention as it claimed that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal dons the trademark red T-shirt that the company's delivery partners wear and delivers orders on a motorcycle once every three months. The tweet also added that Zomato's senior managers, including the CEO, have been delivering orders for the past three years.

Bikhchandani made the revelation after he met CEO Deepinder Goyal and employees working for the food delivery and restaurant aggregator company. "Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers, including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far, nobody has recognised him," tweeted Sanjeev Bikhchandani. "This practice has been going on for the last three years," he further added. Take a look at his tweet below:

This practice has been going on for the last three years — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

Since being shared on October 7, the tweet has received nearly 2,000 likes, more than 170 retweets, and a flurry of comments. While many lauded Zomato's efforts, others were curious whether the name of the CEO appears on the app when he delivers the orders.

"Wow! Way to go. This way you have twin advantage of knowing what the customer expectations/experience are...and at the same time, review the activity from employees perspective, much better than the so called 'first hand feedbacks'," posted a Twitter user. "But wouldn't the name of the delivery guy says "Deepinder Goyal", someone is bound to recognise him. Or is he riding under a pseudonym?" enquired another. "Wow, that's amazing! We don't get to see many CEO's doing an employee's job! A role model indeed!!" shared a third. "Interesting, thanks for sharing sir," wrote a fourth. Have you received an order from CEO Deepinder Goyal so far?

