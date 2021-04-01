Home / Business / OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, says report
business

OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, says report

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a little more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Two OPEC+ sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million bpd.(Reuters file photo)

OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a little more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional 1 million bpd to those cuts.

Two OPEC+ sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million bpd.

"There were lots of consultations overnight and there still are now," an OPEC+ delegate said. "The picture is still not clear."

Thursday's virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT.

Some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan have asked for small output increase for a third month running while supporting a broader rollover of cuts, the sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opec deal
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP