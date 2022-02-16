Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 108 points
business

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 108 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 108.19 points or trading at 58250.24 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.30 am.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading in positive bias were realty and oil and gas, while the capital goods sector traded at the lowest.(Bloomberg)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 09:24 AM IST
ANI |

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 108 points and Nifty up by 42 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 108.19 points or trading at 58250.24 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17394.50 at 9.30 am, up by 42 points or 0.24 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading in positive bias were realty and oil and gas, while the capital goods sector traded at the lowest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP