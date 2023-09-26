OTTplay, DistroTV join hands to stream over 180 free live channels in India

OTTplay, the content discovery and recommendation platform of HT Media Labs, and global streaming platform DistroTV, have announced a new partnership that will bring the latter's 170+ free-to-watch, live streaming channels to OTTplay users in India.

OTTplay Premium currently gives access to over 24 OTT platforms with personalised recommendations of shows, web series and movies based on a user's preference of language, genre, platform, actor, filmmaker, and more. The partnership with DistroTV will significantly expand the content available to OTTplay Premium users.

"DistroTV's mission has always been to bring diverse, global voices to audiences around the world," Navdeep Saini, chief executive officer (CEO) of DistroScale, said in a statement. “This partnership with OTTplay allows us to further that mission by bringing our extensive lineup of live streaming channels to even more viewers in India”, he added.

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale (India, SEA, and MENA), added, "We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering a wide range of content to viewers. This partnership will allow us to reach even more viewers in India, providing them with access to our diverse lineup of channels."

"OTTplay Premium is excited to partner with Distro TV to bring live TV channels to more viewers in India. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our users with the best possible entertainment experience. We are confident that our users will enjoy the wide variety of content that Distro TV has to offer, and we look forward to working with them to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for our viewers." Said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co Founder, OTTplay.

This partnership reinforces DistroTV's commitment to bringing diverse, global voices to audiences around the world, and OTTplay's commitment to helping users discover new and exciting content.

