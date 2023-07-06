OTTplay Premium powers up NXTPLAY to take entertainment to the next level

OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered streaming, recommendation, and content discovery platform, is excited to announce its partnership with NXTPLAY, the digital media division of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. (HGS). This collaboration will offer NXTPLAY users 17+ OTTs, 150+ live channels, 50,000+ movies & web-shows and personalized recommendations to help navigate the OTT world.

Through this strategic alliance, OTTplay Premium serves as a powerhouse for NXTPLAY, offering enhanced and immersive viewing experience from 17 leading Indian and international platforms such as SonyLiv, Zee5, Hallmark Movies Now, Curiosity Stream, Tastemade+ and many others along with 150+ Live TV channels.

Leveraging the extensive library and expertise of OTTplay Premium, NXTPLAY gains a competitive advantage in delivering diverse entertainment OTT options and curated recommendations to its users. This partnership solidifies NXTPLAY's position as a comprehensive OTT service and enables OTTplay Premium to widen its offering to a larger audience base. The OTTplay app is available on 8 devices including Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iOS, Android, web, Jio store and Samsung TV.

Commenting on the partnership Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, OTTplay Co-founder and CEO, said, “OTTplay offers a unique and immersive single-platform experience, seamlessly integrating multiple OTTs and delivering personalized recommendations. Our core vision has always been to provide our consumers with the access to the most popular regional, mainstream and the best of International OTT content and fulfill their content needs. We are excited to announce that NXTplay users too can now access content from 17+ different platforms, while benefiting from handpicked AI-driven OTT recommendations from across all platforms, and indulge in a seamless OTT streaming experience on a single platform powered by OTTplay Premium”.

"NXTPLAY, building upon the success of our 'ONEDigital' solution, is committed to delivering a seamless and all-encompassing OTT experience to our consumers. Through our collaboration with OTTplay Premium, we are excited to bring the convenience of accessing digital TV, broadband, and an extensive range of OTT content, all consolidated on a single platform. This integration empowers NXTPLAY users with the ability to explore diverse genres, languages, and content offerings from 17+ OTT platforms, effortlessly. Our shared vision is to elevate the content consumption journey for our customers, prioritizing convenience and user-friendly accessibility," said Mr. Vynsley Fernandes, Whole Time Director at Hinduja Global Solutions and head of the media businesses; on the collaboration.

Get ready to elevate your entertainment experience as OTTplay Premium and NXTPLAY join forces to offer an exceptional range of OTT content. Download the NXTPLAY app today and subscribe to your desired pack to unlock a world of endless entertainment possibilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON