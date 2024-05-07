 OTTplay shines on the global stage, wins big at INMA Global Media Awards 2024 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
OTTplay shines on the global stage, wins big at INMA Global Media Awards 2024

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2024 09:07 PM IST

OTTplay has won Gold in the Best Product Iteration category and Silver in the category for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand.

HT Labs-backed OTTplay has scored big at the esteemed INMA Global Media Awards 2024, reaffirming its position in the digital media landscape. OTTplay has won Gold (first place) in the Best Product Iteration category and Silver (second place) in the category for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand.

This win underscores OTTplay’s strategic acumen in establishing a brand that’s determined to build audience engagement through personalising content discovery and by elevating content based on merit alone.
OTTplay’s pioneering effort in product iteration was duly recognised as it managed to beat Germany’s WeltN24 (“Revitalizing the Welt Community”) and Chile’s La Tercera (“The Match Project”) for the top spot. OTTplay’s evolution from a recommendation platform to a OTT aggregator that solves the problem of maintaining multiple subscriptions while offering a unified platform to discover and consume content from across OTTs was recognised as a novel and innovative solution. This is a validation for OTTplay’s commitment to drive consistent innovation and raise the bar for the digital industry.

Read: OTTplay Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rajkummar Rao wins big, Darlings is Best Film, Ayali Best Web Series

OTTplay Awards, the brand’s IP that recognises the best movies, shows, actors and makers across the country helped OTTplay win the Silver for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand. The first of its kind, OTTplay Awards, which turns three this year, truly celebrates the One Nation One Award philosophy allowing content across all Indian regional languages to compete for ultimate glory. This activation effort stems from the brand’s belief that great content is language agnostic and OTTplay Awards provides a democratic playing field where movies, shows and makers from all regional industries compete for top honours. This win underscores OTTplay’s strategic acumen in establishing a brand that’s determined to build audience engagement through personalising content discovery and by elevating content based on merit alone.

“To be recognised on a prestigious and global platform like INMA is a great honour and we’re humbled to receive these awards,” said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO, and Co-founder of OTTplay.

Read: OTTplay Awards' star-studded night lights up Twitter trends

He further emphasised that this recognition is a clear testament to the sharp focus, unwavering dedication, and innovative spirit of the entire team. “This strengthens our dedication to leaving a mark on the digital media scene and discovering inventive approaches to delight our users,” Mudaliar added.

Business News
News / Business / OTTplay shines on the global stage, wins big at INMA Global Media Awards 2024

