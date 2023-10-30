OTTplay Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rajkummar Rao wins big, Darlings is Best Film, Ayali Best Web Series
OTTplay Awards 2023 winners: Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala won in different Best Actor categories for The Night Manager. Here is the complete list.
The winners for the OTTplay Awards 2023 were announced on Sunday and among the top winners were Farzi, Darlings, Monica O My Darling and many others. While the Best Film award went to Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings, the Best Web Series went to Ayali. Also read: OTTplay Awards: Kajol rocks black as she wins Best Debut; Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao were stars of the event
In the OTT Performer of the Year category, Rajkummar Rao won in the male category for his show Guns & Gulaabs and film, Monica O My Darling. Aditi Rao Hydari won in the female category for the web shows Taj: Divided By Blood and Jubilee.
Here is the complete winners list:
OTTplay Awards 2023 winners
Best Film: Darlings
Best Web Series: Ayali
Best Director (film): Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
Best Director (Series): Raj and DK (Farzi) and Pavan Sadineni for Dayaa
Best Film on True Events: Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai
Best Screenplay: Monica, O My Darling (writer Yogesh Chandekar)
Best Screenplay - Series: Kohrra (writers Diggi Sisodia and Gunjit Chopra)
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Series: Rishi for Shaitaan
Best Actor in a Comic Role –Series: Anirban Chakraborty for Eken Babu S6
Most Promising Actor on OTT – Male: Rana Daggubati for Rana Naidu
Most Promising Actor on OTT – Female: Karishma Tanna for Scoop
Best Supporting Actor Male – Film: Sharib Hashmi for Tarla
Best Supporting Actor Female – Film: Chitrangada Singh for Gaslight
Best Supporting Actor - Male (Series): Bhuvan Arora for Farzi and Prosenjit Chatterjee for Jubilee
Best Supporting Actor Female – Series: Mona Singh for Made in Heaven
Breakthrough Performance – Male Sidhanth Gupta for Jubilee
Breakthrough Performance- Female: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Versatile Performer - Male: Abhilash Thapliyal for Blurr
Versatile Performer - Female: Wamiqa Gabbi for Modern Love Chennai and Jubilee
Breaking the Mould: Aparshakti Khurana for Jubilee
Pioneering Contributions to New Wave Cinema: Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie
Best Debut Male – Series: JD Chakravarthy for Dayaa
Best Debut Female - Series: Kajol for The Trial
OTT Performer of the Year - Male: Rajkummar Rao for Guns & Gulaabs and Monica O My Darling
OTT Performer of the Year - Female: Aditi Rao Hydari for Taj: Divided By Blood and Jubilee
Best Debut Female - Film: Alaya F for Freddy
Best Debut Male - Film Babil Khan for Qala
Best Actor Male Film – Editor’s Choice: Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Haddi
Best Actor Female Film – Editor’s Choice: Sanya Malhotra for Kathal and Aishwarya Lekshmi for Ammu
Best Actor Male Series – Editor’s Choice: Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys S2
Best Actor Male – Series – Popular Choice: Anil Kapoor for The Night Manager
Best Actor Female - Series – Editor’s Choice: Sobhita Dhulipala for The Night Manager and Made in Heaven
Best Actor Female – Series - Popular Choice: Sonakshi Sinha for Dahaad
Best Actor Male Film – Popular Choice: Kartik Aaryan for Freddy
Best Actor Female Film – Popular Choice: Rakul Preet Singh for Chhatriwali
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
- Topics
- Ott
- Rajkummar Rao
- Aditi Rao Hydari