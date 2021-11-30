Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Output increases in eight core industries by 7.5% in October

These eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Updated on Nov 30, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Centre on Tuesday said that the output of eight core sectors rose by 7.5% in October due to coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement segments performing well.

Earlier in 2020, the production of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity contracted by 0.5%, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed. The core sectors grew by 4.5% in September 2021.

The core sectors' output rose by 15.1% in 2021 compared to a contraction of 12.6% in the same period of 2020.

The combined index of eight core industries stood at 136.2 in October 2021, registering an increase of 7.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Production increased in electricity, coal and petroleum refinery increased in October 2021. These sectors also saw a rise in their cumulative index.

