Pankhuri Shrivastava, who died at 32, spoke of work in last social media post

Pankhuri Shrivastava, who passed away after a sudden cardiac arrest on December 24, talked about the challenges of evaluating candidates for jobs just a day before her death.

“Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way?” Pankhuri Shrivastava tweeted on December 23.

Pankhuri Shrivastava, 32, was the founder of the women-focused social community platform Pankhuri. Her death came as a shock to her friends and professional network and several of her colleagues mourned her.

Vani Kola, the founder of Kalaari Capital, and Sequoia India managing director Rajan Anandan were among them.

"Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that ©pankhuril6 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately!” Kola tweeted on Sunday.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time,” Rajan Anandan also posted on Twitter.

“Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder … We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb,” Shailendra Singh, the managing director at Sequoia Capital India, tweeted.

Shrivastava launched “Pankhuri”, the Sequoia-backed women-focused platform in 2019. Pankhuri helps members socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. It also enables them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations.

The start-up raised $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital India’s startup accelerator programme as well as from India Quotient and Taurus Ventures.

Shrivastava also founded rental start-up Grabhouse, which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.

