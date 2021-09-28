Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paras Defence IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

After the finalisation of Paras Defence share allotment, initiation of refund is likely to take place on September 29 and credit of shares in the demat accounts of bidders is expected the next day, September 30.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Paras Defence IPO was open for subscription between September 21 and September 23. (Representative Image)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is likely to announce the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) status on Tuesday, September 28. Bidders can check their application status online by logging to the BSE website or that of Paras Defence IPO official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd. After the finalisation of Paras Defence share allotment, initiation of refund is likely to take place on September 29 and credit of shares in the demat accounts of bidders is expected the next day, September 30. The expected listing date for Paras Defence IPO is October 1, according to reports.

Paras Defence IPO was open for subscription between September 21 and September 23 and the public issue worth 170.78 crore was subscribed 304.26 times.

Here's how to check Paras Defence IPO allotment status on BSE:

1. Log in to bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2. Select Paras Defence IPO

3. Enter Paras Defence IPO application number

4. Enter your PAN card details

5. Click at 'I'm not a robot'

6. Click at 'Submit' button.

You will be able to see your Paras Defence IPO allotment status on your device.

Here's how to check Paras Defence IPO allotment status on Link Intime:

1. Log in to the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2. Select Paras Defence IPO

3. Enter your PAN card details

4. Click on the' Search' option.

Your Paras Defence IPO allotment status will soon be available on your device.

