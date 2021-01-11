Paytm CEO ‘Signals’ users should leave WhatsApp over data privacy concerns

Paytm founder and billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday urged users to leave WhatsApp for encrypted messaging platform Signal over mounting privacy concerns.

Sharma became the second tech chief and world's richest man Elon Musk to endorse Signal after WhatsApp updated its privacy policy to include information sharing with its parent company Facebook and its subsidiaries, amongst other new additions.

Sharma posted a detailed tweet on Monday accusing WhatsApp and Facebook of "abusing their monopoly" and taking users' privacy for granted. Sharma also stated that India being the largest market for the messaging platform should exercise its power and move en masse to Signal.

“They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users' privacy for granted.We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is upto us to become victim or reject such moves.” Sharma tweeted.

Last Friday, Musk had tweeted his support of Signal, urging his followers to start using the instant messaging app. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey too has advocated for Signal in the past.

Sharma’s company Paytm has recently received permission to restart its UPI Payment method rollout, pitting it in a direct competition against WhatsApp.

Signal, which has been developed by a non-profit Signal Foundation, shares an uncanny connection with WhatsApp since one of its founder’s, Brian Acton, was also the co-founder of WhatsApp - a connection Sharma has himself discussed in a tweet before.

Signal has also been endorsed by infamous US whistleblower and privacy advocate Edward Snowden, who reportedly uses the messaging app himself.