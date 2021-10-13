Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paytm integrates Digilocker, brings access to documents on its app
Paytm integrates Digilocker, brings access to documents on its app

According to Paytm, the data of users will stay on their device locally so that it can be accessed even when a device is offline. The company said it does not store or send any document related information at its back end.
Digilocker is a cloud-based platform built by the government. It enables users to store documents digitally.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Digital payments company Paytm integrated the entire Digilocker functionality in its application, enabling users to access all government records. The DigiLocker Mini App on Paytm will work even when the users are in low connectivity zones.

Digilocker is a cloud-based platform provided by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It enables users to store documents like Aadhar, driving license, vehicle RC, Insurance, Covid-19 vaccine certificates in digital format.

DigiLocker documents are legally recognised on par with original documents, as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, thereby eliminating the need to carry physical documents.

Users who have booked Covid-19 vaccines through Paytm can add their vaccine certificates with one click to Digilocker.

According to the company, the data of users will stay on their device locally so that it can be accessed even when a device is offline. Paytm said it does not store or send any document related information at its back end.

How to view your Digilocker documents

Open the Paytm app and tap on your photo/name on the top left corner of the phone. Among the various options, the user will see 'Digilocker'.

Clicking on it will open the DigiLocker Mini App where the user will see various categories of documents, like central government, state government, education etc, just like in DigiLocker.

Rest of the functionality works the same as Digilocker and the downloaded documents can be accessed locally, without any connection.

“We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents," a Paytm spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said its mission is to provide to all Indian citizens a digital platform for paperless services.

