Paytm Payments Bank deadline: Services you can use after March 15
Mar 12, 2024 11:39 AM IST
Paytm Payments Bank deadline: Here's a list of services that you can use on Paytm after March 15 deadline
Paytm Payments Bank deadline: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups from March 15. The central bank detailed restrictions imposed on the Paytm Payments Bank in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) released on February 16. As per the RBI, here's a list of services that you can use on Paytm after March 15 deadline:
Read more: Paytm Fastag Deactivate: How to do it, a step by step guide for you
- Withdraw money from Paytm Payments Bank: User can continue to withdraw, use and transfer funds from your account even after the deadline.
- Refunds in Paytm Payments Bank: Users can get refunds, cashbacks, sweep-in from partner banks or interest credited into your account even after March 15.
- Electricity bill automatic deduction: If there is balance in your account, withdrawal/debit mandates (such as National Automated Clearing House (NACH) mandates) will continue. Although, credit or deposit in your accounts will not be allowed. Read more: Paytm invalid for FASTag: These are 32 authorised banks you can use
- OTT subscription automatic deduction: This will also continue although credit or deposit in your accounts will not be allowed.
- EMI automatically paid: Auto debit mandates will continue till there is balance available in your account. But since credit or deposit in your accounts will not be allowed, alternative arrangements must be made for setting up EMI payments through another bank. Read more: Paytm FASTag: Can I continue to use it to pay toll? Check RBI FAQs for customers
- Wallet money: You can use, withdraw or transfer to another wallet or bank account up to the balance available in the wallet.
- Cashbacks: Refunds and cashbacks are allowed to be credited even after March 15. You can close your wallet and transfer the balance to an account maintained with another bank after approaching Paytm Payments Bank.
- FASTag: You can use your FASTag to pay toll upto the available balance but top ups will not be allowed after March 15.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article