Paytm Payments Bank deadline: Services you can use after March 15

Paytm Payments Bank deadline: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups from March 15. The central bank detailed restrictions imposed on the Paytm Payments Bank in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) released on February 16. As per the RBI, here's a list of services that you can use on Paytm after March 15 deadline:

Paytm Payments Bank deadline: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)