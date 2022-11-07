Paytm Q2 results: Consolidated loss widens to 594 crore, revenue up 76%

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a loss of ₹481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing.

Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 per cent to ₹1,914 crore during the reported quarter from ₹1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

