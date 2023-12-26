close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm shares in red amid AI-driven layoffs at fintech major

Paytm shares in red amid AI-driven layoffs at fintech major

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 26, 2023 03:49 PM IST

Around 11 am on Tuesday, shares of One97 Communications Limited, Paytm's parent firm, fell by over 1.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Shares of One97 Communications Limited, the Noida-based parent of fintech major Paytm, witnessed a dip of nearly 2% in early trade on Tuesday, with the decline coming on the back of job cuts undertaken by the company, which described the move as a ‘slight reduction' to its workforce.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Around 11 am, One97 shares fell by over 1.5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as per India Today.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Stock markets reopened on Tuesday after a 3-day break, including Christmas on the previous day.

Paytm layoffs

While One97 has confirmed the layoffs, the company did not specify the number of employees who have been relieved of their duties. It, however, denied media reports that stated that ‘more than 1000’ jobs have been cut.

“We will be able to save 10-15% in employee costs as artificial intelligence (AI) has delivered more than we expected it to. Additionally, we constantly evaluate cases of non-performance throughout the year. Insurance and Wealth will be a logical expansion of our platform, in continuation of our focus on the existing businesses,” a spokesperson from the Paytm owner said in a statement.

Founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, One97 laid off around 20,000 staffers in 2022, and 4080 workers in 2021, according to Entrackr.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out