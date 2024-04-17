 Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked PaiPai scrambles to remove app after launch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked PaiPai scrambles to remove app after launch

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked Pai Platforms launched the PaiPai app on Google Play Store by mistake.

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked Pai Platforms launched the PaiPai app on Google Play Store by mistake and the company rushed to remove it from there as this was done way ahead of schedule, MoneyControl reported today. This had happened earlier in April, it has been reported.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma linked PaiPai app was launched ahead of schedule on Google Play STore and the company had to rush to remove it.(Bloomberg)
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma linked PaiPai app was launched ahead of schedule on Google Play STore and the company had to rush to remove it.(Bloomberg)

Those users who had downloaded the PaiPai app have been logged out on a permanent basis.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Parent company One97 Communications had developed the PaiPai app as revealed earlier by the information on Play Store. The app is no longer visible on the Play store anymore. No shares are owned of Pai Platforms by Paytm.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked PaiPai scrambles to remove app after launch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On