Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked PaiPai scrambles to remove app after launch

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma-linked Pai Platforms launched the PaiPai app on Google Play Store by mistake and the company rushed to remove it from there as this was done way ahead of schedule, MoneyControl reported today. This had happened earlier in April, it has been reported. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma linked PaiPai app was launched ahead of schedule on Google Play STore and the company had to rush to remove it.(Bloomberg)

Those users who had downloaded the PaiPai app have been logged out on a permanent basis.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Parent company One97 Communications had developed the PaiPai app as revealed earlier by the information on Play Store. The app is no longer visible on the Play store anymore. No shares are owned of Pai Platforms by Paytm.