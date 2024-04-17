iPhone 16 Action Button, vertical lenses and new camera button coming? Check latest video leak

Apple has been working on the next generation of iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, and there have been a number of leaks around it so far. Some have been debunked and some have acquired momentum. The latest such leak that seems to have some ground to stand on is a video by EFTM’s Trevor Long. It has revealed the design elements of the series and these so-called machined blanks indicate quite a big change from the earlier version. These blanks are used to help manufacturers make cases for these new iPhones. Apple iPhone 16 series will launch sometime in September 2024 and now, yet another leak has grabbed attention - a new button.(REUTERS)

The importance of this leak lies in the fact that it is showcasing external materials that are likely to figure in the upcoming iPhones. Figuring from there, a Forbes report goes as far as to suggest, “… it’s safe to assume that these blanks represent the final design choices of Tim Cook and his team and reflect the hour phones we will see in September.”

Read More: TCS tops LinkedIn top 25 companies in India list to grow your career

However, while the physical aspect is definitely visible, exactly what that functionality or features will be, which are entirely based on the software, is not clear.

iPhone 16 Actionable Button

Apple had restricted the introduction of the Action Button on last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, much to the disappointment of all those who were eager to buy the plain vanilla iPhone 15 and the bigger iPhone 15 Plus. These buyers were left with the age-old mute button only.

Well, that grouse seems likely to end with what may be rolled out in September 2024. The video indicates that the Action button is present in all smartphones across the series. Now, these phones too will be able to access apps that are specifically targetted at taking advantage of these functionalities.

iPhone 16 Capture Button

While that is the case for the Action Button, alongside that, for a long time, talk has focused on Apple rolling out a new button altogether on the right side. This has been informally dubbed as the Capture Button. This video of the iPhone 16 series suggests the presence of this new button. EFTM report says, “…it’s more likely Apple will set this to be exclusively the Camera Shutter button for iPhone.” Over and above that, it will likely be a capacitive button that can be programmed for various things.

iPhone 16 camera lens arrangement

Finally, the video also seems to confirm the presence of a vertical camera lens arrangement instead of what is on the current models. This is likely to be done to better synchronise with the Apple Vision Pro headset to enable stereoscopic video recording.