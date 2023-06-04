Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / These personal finance-related deadlines fall in June. Check details

These personal finance-related deadlines fall in June. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 04, 2023 11:54 AM IST

If the deadlines are missed, individuals stand to face repercussions, including monetary penalties, account deactivation etc.

Several personal finance-related deadlines fall in June, which salaried employees and taxpayers must meet. If one misses out, they may face repercussions, including monetary penalties, account deactivation etc.

Meet these personal finance-related deadlines or else... (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

Some deadlines are extensions from an earlier date(s). Here are the financial tasks you must complete this month:

PAN-Aadhaar linking: The last date to link the two documents is June 30, which was extended from the earlier deadline of March 31. From July 1, an individual's PAN will become inoperative if not linked to Aadhaar.

People can, however, link these even after June 30, but will have to pay a fine of 1,000. Tax returns will not be processed if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked.

Higher pension under EPS: Subscribers to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) can opt for a higher pension on their actual salary (under Employees' Pension Scheme), with the deadline for this being June 26, instead of the earlier May 3.

Bank locker agreement: To protect the interests of locker holders, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to complete the phased renewals of new locker agreements by December 30. The central bank has directed banks to complete 50% customer enrolment by June 30, and 75% by September 30.

Free Aadhaar update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given time till June 14 for Aadhaar card holders to update their Aadhaar details online, for free. At physical Aadhaar centres, this can be done by paying 50 as fee.

Advance tax payment: People with estimated tax liability of more than 10,000 during the current financial year must pay advance tax installments during the year. This is to be done in four installments; the first (15%) is to be paid by June 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
link pan and aadhaar epfo income tax return
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP