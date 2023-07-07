Petrol and diesel prices on July 7: Check latest rates in your city

Fuel prices in India continued the year-long stability trend on Friday. Apart from minor revisions in some cities, the price of petrol and diesel remained constant in metros like Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. Oil marketing companies announce changes, if any, to fuel costs daily at 6 am.

Different states have varying fuel prices as per changes in value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.(HT_PRINT)

In the national capital, petrol can be bought at ₹96.72 a litre while diesel is sold at ₹89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are available at ₹106.31 and at ₹94.27 per litre, respectively, in Mumbai. In Bengal’s capital Kolkata, petrol costs ₹106.03 while diesel stands at ₹92.76 per litre. Petrol retails at ₹102.63 and diesel at ₹94.24 per litre in Chennai.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)

Bengaluru: ₹101.94, ₹87.89

Gurugram: ₹96.89, ₹89.76

Lucknow: ₹96.47, ₹89.66

Noida: ₹97, ₹90.14

Meanwhile, the price of tomatoes breached that of fuel in certain cities by crossing ₹100 per kilogram. Tomatoes in metro cities cost up to ₹140 per kilogram as against ₹106.31 and ₹96.72 per litre for petrol in Mumbai and Delhi.

