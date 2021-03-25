Petrol and diesel prices fall for second consecutive day. Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the second consecutive day on Thursday as global crude oil prices continued to fall. The OMCs cut back petrol and diesel prices by 21 paise and 20 paise respectively, as per the notification released by state-owned fuel retailers.

After the cuts, petrol prices in the national capital have come down to ₹90.78 from Wednesday’s ₹90.99. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs ₹97.19, in Chennai it costs ₹92.77, Rs.90.98 in Kolkata, and in Bengaluru and Hyderabad a litre costs ₹93.28 and ₹94.39 respectively.

Diesel prices have been slashed too, a litre of diesel now costs ₹81.10 in Delhi, down by 20 paise from yesterday. In Mumbai it costs Rs.88.20, in Kolkata a litre costs approximately Rs.83.98, in Chennai it costs ₹86.10, and in Bengaluru and Hyderabad it costs ₹85.99 and ₹88.45 respectively.

Even though rates have decreased all over the country they vary from one state to another because states charge different Value Added Tax on fuels.

On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were cut back by 18 and 17 paise each, the first reduction after 25 days. Fuel prices hit a record high in February and had been on a freeze since the end of that month. On Thursday, international fuel prices fell more than 1% over worries of coronavirus lockdowns coupled with slow vaccine roll-outs hampering consumption demands saturated the international market, reported Reuters.