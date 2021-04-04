Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here
Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state owing to the taxes that get levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. Check rates here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:55 AM IST
The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.(Reuters)

Petrol prices held steady across the country on Sunday for the fifth consecutive day. Fuel prices were last lowered on Tuesday following a reduction in international crude prices. Before Tuesday, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Sunday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was 90.56 and diesel was priced at 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at 96.98 and diesel costs 87.96.

Fuel prices vary in different states owing to the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Sunday (April 4):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre)
 Delhi 90.56 80.87
 Mumbai 96.98 87.96
 Kolkata 90.77 83.75
 Chennai 92.58 85.88
 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75
 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20
 Bhopal 98.58 89.13
 Patna 92.89 86.12
 Lucknow 88.85 81.27
 Noida 88.91 81.33
In the international markets, oil prices rose on Friday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) trimmed its oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 bpd owing to renewed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdowns, according to news agency Reuters. This was done with the aim to support prices and reduce oversupply. Oil also grew because of US President Joe Biden Biden’s $2.3 trillion spending plan which aims to invest in traditional projects, such as roads and bridges, alongside tackling climate change. Although, an unexpected rise in the US claims for unemployment benefits moderated market sentiments.

