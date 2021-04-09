Petrol and diesel prices in your city. Check today's rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices across the country unchanged for a tenth consecutive day on Friday. The fuel prices were last lowered on March 30 following a reduction in the international crude prices. Before March 30, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Friday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi was ₹90.56 and an equal quantity of diesel was priced at ₹80.87 in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at ₹96.98 and diesel costs ₹87.96.

Fuel prices vary in different states and other than the international oil prices; they are dependent on the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. Such taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates and the revision comes into effect at 6am.

Here’s what you will pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Friday (April 9):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international markets, oil prices edged marginally in early trade on Friday and were supported by a weaker dollar. According to a report in news agency Reuters, investors weighed rising supplies and the impact on fuel demand from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Brent crude futures for June climbed 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $63.27 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude for May was at $59.77 a barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent. Analysts believe that both the contracts will post a 2 per cent-3 per cent drop this week. This expected drop is being attributed to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decision to gradually increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July, according to news agency Reuters.