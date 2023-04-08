Petrol and diesel prices on April 8. Check prices in your city

The petrol and diesel prices in India remained stagnant on Saturday, continuing a ten-month trend of cost stability. The fuel prices were last modified in May 2022 after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 per litre and ₹6 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at ₹ 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at ₹ 94.27 per litre. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

Previously, fuel prices used to be revised every 15 days. In 2014, the government deregulated the prices and from 2017, the cost of fuel is updated every day. The government controls the fuel prices through excise duty, base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices, the cost of fuel depends on a state’s taxation rules and freight charges. The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol stands at ₹ 106.31 per litre, while diesel is retailing at ₹ 94.27 per litre. (File)

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday announced natural gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remaining of the April month according to the new pricing formula though rates for consumers have been capped at USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

"For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu," the order said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON