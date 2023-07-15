Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 15: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 09:40 AM IST

In national capital Delhi, petrol continues to be sold at ₹96.72 a litre, and diesel, ₹89.62 per litre.

On Saturday, there is no change in the petrol and diesel prices in major cities of the country. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily, and the rates – new or unchanged – are announced at 6am each day.

Representational Image

Accordingly, if you are in Delhi, you must pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol, and 89.62 for diesel. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs 106.31, while an equal quantity of diesel is priced at 94.27. In Kolkata, a litre each of petrol and diesel is retailing at 106.03 and 92.76, respectively. For Chennai, on the other hand, these are at 102.63 and 94.24 respectively.

Fuel rates, in fact, have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to these was carried out.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 97.18 90.05
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 89.76
Lucknow 96.57 89.66
Noida 96.79 89.96

Also, it must be noted that petrol and diesel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP