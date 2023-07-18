Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 18: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 18: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 18, 2023 09:33 AM IST

In India, fuel prices undergo a daily revision, and the new rates, whether new or uniform, are announced at 6am each day.

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged, maintaining a trend that has been since May 21 last year, when the government announced the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates.

Representational Image

Accordingly, in Delhi, for one litre of petrol, commuters must pay 96.72, and 89.62 for diesel. A litre each of petrol and diesel costs 106.31 and 94.27, respectively, in Mumbai, while for Kolkata, the respective corresponding rates are 106.03 and 92.76. In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre of petrol is priced at 102.63, and diesel, 94.24

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.51 92.25
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.43 93.67
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

In India, petrol and diesel prices undergo daily revision, which is carried out by OMCs such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil. The rates, whether new or uniform, are announced at 6am each day.

Also, the prices vary from state-to-state. This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP