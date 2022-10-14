Petrol and diesel prices today, October 14: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest in your city

On Friday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged across the country, which means that 1 litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel is still available in Delhi at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, customers need to pay ₹102.63 per litre for petrol and ₹94.24 per litre for diesel, while in Kolkata, a litre each of the two components is retailing at ₹106.03 and ₹92.76. Meanwhile, in some other metros, the prices of 1 litre of petrol and diesel, in that order, are: ₹96.42, ₹92.17 (Ahmedabad); ₹101.94, ₹87.89 (Bengaluru); ₹96.2, ₹84.26 (Chandigarh); ₹109.66, ₹97.82 (Hyderabad); ₹108.48, ₹93.72 (Jaipur); ₹96.57, ₹89.76 (Lucknow); ₹96.79, ₹89.96 (Noida); and ₹107.24, ₹94.24 (Patna) etc.

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, fuel is costliest, and is priced at ₹113.49 and ₹89.24 per litre. On the other hand Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the cheapest, at ₹84.1 and ₹79.74 a litre.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was made on May 21, which means that for 146 straight days, prices have been steady across the country.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMC) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices daily. These can either be revised or kept unchanged.

You can check the rates in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

