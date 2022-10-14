Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices today, October 14: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 14: OMCs keep rates unchanged, check latest in your city

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 14: In Delhi, petrol and diesel continue to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre respectively, while for Mumbai, the corresponding rates are ₹104.31 and ₹94.27.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was announced on May 21 (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

On Friday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged across the country, which means that 1 litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel is still available in Delhi at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are 106.31 and 94.27 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, customers need to pay 102.63 per litre for petrol and 94.24 per litre for diesel, while in Kolkata, a litre each of the two components is retailing at 106.03 and 92.76. Meanwhile, in some other metros, the prices of 1 litre of petrol and diesel, in that order, are: 96.42, 92.17 (Ahmedabad); 101.94, 87.89 (Bengaluru); 96.2, 84.26 (Chandigarh); 109.66, 97.82 (Hyderabad); 108.48, 93.72 (Jaipur); 96.57, 89.76 (Lucknow); 96.79, 89.96 (Noida); and 107.24, 94.24 (Patna) etc.

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, fuel is costliest, and is priced at 113.49 and 89.24 per litre. On the other hand Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has the cheapest, at 84.1 and 79.74 a litre.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was made on May 21, which means that for 146 straight days, prices have been steady across the country.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMC) such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices daily. These can either be revised or kept unchanged.

You can check the rates in your city by sending an SMS. If you are an Indian Oil customer, you need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. HPCL consumers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. BPCL consumers should send RSP to 9223112222.

