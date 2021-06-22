Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel rates hiked after one-day pause

Fuel prices today: A litre each of petrol and diesel was hiked by 25-28 paise a litre at 6am on Tuesday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:31 AM IST
File photo: A fuel station attendant at a petrol station. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday hiked fuel prices across the country, a day after keeping the rates unchanged. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25-28 paise per litre at 6am on the day.

After this latest hike, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi is available at 97.50 and 88.23 respectively, as against 97.22 and 87.97 on the preceding two days. In financial capital Mumbai, where fuel prices are at their highest among the four metros, one litre of petrol is retailing at 103.63, up from 103.36, while an equal quantity of diesel is at 95.72, rising from 95.44.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, fuel rates stand at 98.65 and 92.83 for every litre, up from 98.40 and 92.58. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol is available at 97.38 while diesel has risen to 91.08 per litre. Among other major cities, fuel rates are as follows: 100.76, 93.54 (Bengaluru); 104.17, 97.27 (Jaipur); 99.55, 93.56 (Patna); 93.25, 93.13 (Ranchi), 105.72, 96.93 (Bhopal); and 93.77, 87.87 (Chandigarh).

Petrol prices are above the 100 per litre-mark in at least six states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka - and two Union territories - Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, a litre each of petrol and diesel is available at 108.67 and 101.4, the highest across the country.

OMCs revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, a practice which began in June 2017. Earlier, fuel rates were revised on a fortnightly basis, or twice every month.

