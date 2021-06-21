Fuel prices today: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged, day after prices hit record high. Check details here

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Monday (June 21, 2021), as petrol and diesel rates were kept the same by oil companies as they were a day ago, following a series of hikes taking the prices to a record high. On Monday, petrol was selling at ₹97.22 per litre in Delhi while diesel was priced at ₹87.97 per litre in the national capital, the same rates as yesterday.

Check the latest petrol and diesel prices in your city on Monday, June 21, 2021:

Petrol price in Delhi: ₹97.22 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: ₹87.97 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: ₹103.36 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: ₹95.44 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: ₹98.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: ₹92.58 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: ₹97.12 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: ₹90.28 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: ₹105.43 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: ₹96.65 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: ₹100.47 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: ₹93.26 per litre

Petrol price in Ranchi: ₹93.13 per litre

Diesel price in Ranchi: ₹92.86 per litre

Both petrol and diesel prices have crossed the ₹100 marks in several cities with Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, where petrol is sold at ₹108.37 per litre and diesel at ₹101.12 a litre on Sunday, registering the highest retail prices. Mumbai, where petrol is currently sold at ₹103.36 per litre and diesel at ₹95.44 a litre, has the highest fuel rates among five metros.

Sunday's rise in petrol and diesel prices by 29 and 28 paise a litre respectively was the 27th hike in 48 days that made a litre of petrol costlier by ₹6.82 and diesel by ₹7.24 since May 4, a day after the results of five assembly polls were declared. While fuel rates in Delhi are the benchmark for the entire country, retail prices of the two fuels differ from place to place because of variations in state taxes and local levies.

Surging international oil rates and exorbitant domestic tax structure are two key reasons for high rates of petrol and diesel in pumps.