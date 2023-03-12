Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel rates today March 12: What are the rates in your city?

Published on Mar 12, 2023 10:53 AM IST

Petrol, diesel rates today: The oil companies update the cost of petrol and diesel every day. Previously, there were 15-day price revisions for fuel. The Center deregulated the price of gasoline and diesel in 2014. The cost of fuel is updated every day as of 2017.

In Jaipur, consumers can buy petrol and diesel at 109.07 and 94.26 per litre, respectively. (File)
ByHT News Desk

Petrol and diesel rates stayed the same on Sunday, continuing an eight-month trend of price stability. Delhi charges 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for a litre of diesel. Mumbai charges 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.27 for a litre of diesel. The most recent nationwide adjustment was made on May 21 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state because of a number of variables, such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied, freight costs, local taxes, etc.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
JAIPUR 109.07 94.26
CHENNAI 102.63 94.24
BENGALURU 101.94 87.89
KOLKATA 106.03 92.76
PATNA 107.59 94.36

