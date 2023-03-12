Petrol and diesel rates today March 12: What are the rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel rates stayed the same on Sunday, continuing an eight-month trend of price stability. Delhi charges ₹96.72 for a litre of petrol and ₹89.62 for a litre of diesel. Mumbai charges ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for a litre of diesel. The most recent nationwide adjustment was made on May 21 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 per litre and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state because of a number of variables, such as the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied, freight costs, local taxes, etc.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) JAIPUR ₹ 109.07 ₹ 94.26 CHENNAI ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 BENGALURU ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 KOLKATA ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 PATNA ₹ 107.59 ₹ 94.36

The oil companies update the cost of petrol and diesel every day. Previously, there were 15-day price revisions for fuel. The Center deregulated the price of gasoline and diesel in 2014. The cost of fuel is updated every day as of 2017.

