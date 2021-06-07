Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol closes in on 100/l in Delhi, touches 95/l mark

Surging international oil rates and exorbitant domestic tax structure are two key reasons for high rates of petrol and diesel in pumps.
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 02:49 AM IST
State-run oil companies raised petrol price by 27 paise and diesel by 29 paise on Sunday.

Fuel rates continued to move up relentlessly in small doses for the nineteenth time in 34 days making petrol costlier by 4.63 per litre and diesel 5.22 across the country since May 4, a day after results of five assembly polls were declared.

The latest hike took auto fuel rates to yet another record. Petrol in Delhi was sold at 95.03 per litre on Sunday and diesel at 85.95 a litre. While fuel rates in Delhi are the benchmark for the entire country, retail prices of the two fuels differ from place to place because of variations in state taxes and local levies.

Indian fuel retailers align pump prices of petrol and diesel with their international benchmark rates of previous day. Benchmark Brent crude, which fell marginally by 0.06% at $71.31 per barrel on Thursday, gained 0.81% on Friday close at $71.89 a barrel. In the national capital, central levies account for 34.8% of petrol’s price and state taxes, 23.08%, according to official data of June 1.

