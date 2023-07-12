Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices on July 12: Check latest rates for your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 12: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 12, 2023 09:39 AM IST

In India, fuel prices are reviewed on a daily basis, and rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices across all major cities are unchanged on Wednesday, while there is minor rise and fall in some parts of the country. Petrol and diesel rates have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to these was carried out.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done on May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

In India, oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis; these are determined in accordance with factors including, among others, the cost of crude oil in the international market. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices in major cities on July 12

Accordingly, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi costs 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, customers must pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Chennai, petrol costs 102.63 per lite, and diesel, 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, on the other hand, these are being sold at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.51 92.25
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.43 93.67
Lucknow 96.56 89.75
Noida 96.65 89.82

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of criteria such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

