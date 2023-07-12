Petrol and diesel prices on July 12: Check latest rates for your city

Fuel prices across all major cities are unchanged on Wednesday, while there is minor rise and fall in some parts of the country. Petrol and diesel rates have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to these was carried out.

The previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done on May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

In India, oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum review fuel prices on a daily basis; these are determined in accordance with factors including, among others, the cost of crude oil in the international market. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices in major cities on July 12

Accordingly, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi costs ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, customers must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel. In Chennai, petrol costs ₹102.63 per lite, and diesel, ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, on the other hand, these are being sold at ₹106.03 per litre and ₹92.76 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.51 ₹ 92.25 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.84 ₹ 89.72 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.43 ₹ 93.67 Lucknow ₹ 96.56 ₹ 89.75 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is because of criteria such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

