Petrol diesel prices hiked for the 14th time in May. Check rates here.

This is the 14th price hike since May 4 of this month, and with the latest increase, the fuel rate for petrol in Mumbai neared ₹100 per litre.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Thursday after remaining unchanged for just a day. State-run fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data showed that petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 23 paise and 30 paise, respectively.

This is the 14th price hike since May 4 this month, and with the latest increase, the fuel rate for petrol in Mumbai neared 100 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates climbed to 99.94 per litre and 91.87 per litre, respectively. In the national capital, the diesel and petrol prices now stand at 93.68 a litre and 84.61 per litre, respectively.

After the hike, petrol price was increased to 95.28 per litre and diesel price to 89.39 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol now costs 93.72 and a litre of diesel costs 87.46. Fuel prices had remained unchanged across metros on Wednesday.

Fuel prices differ from one state to another depending on the amount of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges that are levied. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel every day based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. In the 13th hike on Tuesday, petrol price increased by 3.04 per litre and diesel by 3.59 per litre.

fuel price hike petrol diesel price hike
