Petrol, diesel prices in your city. Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on Tuesday for the 24th consecutive day. Fuel prices were last revised on February 27, 2021, when petrol prices were raised by 24 paise per litre and diesel prices were raised by 15 paise. In the first two months of this year, petrol prices raised by ₹4.87 per litre and diesel rates increased by ₹4.99.

The price of petrol in Delhi currently stands at ₹91.17 per litre and diesel is available for ₹81.47. In Mumbai, the petrol prices stand at ₹97.57 and diesel costs ₹88.60, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

Fuel prices are revised daily according to the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates at 6am every day. Earlier, these prices were revised every fortnight. The prices of fuel differ from state to state owing to the taxes levied on them both by the central as well as state governments along with freight charges. The taxes levied by the central and the state governments contribute to 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel.

Here’s the price of one litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Tuesday, March 23, 2021:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Sri Ganganagar 101.84 93.77 Anuppur 101.59 91.97 New Delhi 91.17 81.47 Mumbai 97.57 88.60 Kolkata 91.35 84.35 Chennai 93.11 86.45 Bengaluru 94.22 86.37 Hyderabad 94.79 88.86 Patna 93.48 86.73 Jaipur 97.72 89.98 Lucknow 89.31 81.85 Thiruvananthapuram 93.05 87.53 Source: Indian Oil Corporation

Oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday in the international market due to concerns of pandemic curbs in Germany, which is Europe’s biggest oil consumer. The country extended restrictions on shopping and travel to mid-April in order to curb the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the spread of the new variants of the virus, according to news agency Reuters. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 62 cents to $60.94 a barrel. Brent crude futures for May dropped by 68 cents to $63.94, thereby erasing its 9 cents gain in the previous session.

