Petrol, diesel prices on April 11: Check rates in your city

Continuing a ten-month trend of price stability, the cost of petrol and diesel stayed unchanged on Tuesday. In India, petrol prices are revised daily at 6am by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum based on the international prices.

(Representative image/ istock)

The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital Delhi hovered at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62, respectively, while in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being retailed at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.63 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol can be bought at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel for ₹92.76 per litre.

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.16 93.43 PATNA 107.24 94.04 LUCKNOW 96.62 89.91 BHOPAL 108.32 93.61

The price breakup of petrol is as follows: Price at which distributors buy from OMCs+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price.

The fuel prices are not covered under goods and services tax (GST). While the Centre collects excise duty, the states collect VAT.

Meanwhile, the centre recently changed the pricing formula of natural gas which resulted in the reduction of prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens. CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi will now cost ₹73.59 per kg, down from ₹79.56, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the city, said in a Twitter post.

