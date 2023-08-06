Petrol, diesel prices on August 6: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 10:02 AM IST

Oil marketing companies announce changes, if any, to petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.

Fuel prices in India on Sunday remained constant, in line with the stable trend of more than a year since the previous rate revision in 2022. People in Delhi can buy petrol for 96.72 per litre and diesel for 89.62 per litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai stayed above 100 with per litre costing 106.31 per litre, while the same quantity of diesel costs 94.27.

Prices vary across states according to local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges etc.(PTI)

In Bihar’s capital Patna, petrol retails at 107.24 a litre and diesel at 94.04 a litre. In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 a litre and diesel at 87.89 a litre.

Prices vary across states according to local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges etc. Oil marketing companies announce changes, if any, to petrol and diesel prices daily at 6 am.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Gurugram96.7289.96
Kolkata106.0392.76
Hyderabad106.6697.82
Chennai102.7494.33

Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised nearly all oil prices for September to Asia and Europe as supply restrictions and rising demand tightens the crude market.The move comes after the world’s biggest oil exporter extended a unilateral supply cut into September and said it could be prolonged further. Oil posted a sixth straight weekly gain after the OPEC heavyweights extended the cuts and US stockpiles sank by a record.

