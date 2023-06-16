Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Fuel prices across the country have been largely stagnant since May 21 last year. That day, the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday kept fuel rates unchanged across the country, which means that since May 21 last year, there has been no pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices.

Representational Image

Last week, on June 11, however, the Punjab government revised the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, which meant that a litre each of petrol and diesel in the state became costlier by 93 paise and 89 paise respectively.

Fuel prices on June 16, 2023

That the OMCs have kept fuel prices unchanged, means that in Delhi, one litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel continues to retail at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, customers will have to shell out 106.31 for a litre of petrol and 94.27 for the same quantity of diesel.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.27 92.01
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.77 89.94
Patna 108.12 94.86

How to check fuel prices?

These are reviewed daily by OMCs; the rates – revised or untouched – are announced at 6am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state (and sometimes, city-to-city within a state) due to factors such as VAT, freight charges, local taxes, etc.

To check fuel prices via SMS, send a message on 92249 92249 in the following format: “RSP (space) dealer code of petrol pump”

Click here for details.

