Petrol, diesel prices on May 17: Check out fresh rates in NCR, UP

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Fuel rates have been kept unchanged by oil marketing companies (OMCs) on third day of the week. Prices have remained largely steady across all major cities since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India price revision was made. However, few individual cities, including national capital region (NCR) and other cities across Uttar Pradesh, have seen fluctuations in every day fuel price.

What are the latest fuel rates in your city? Check here (Representational Image)(HT File Photo)

On Wednesday, customers in Delhi will have to pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. Similarly, people in Mumbai will have to pay 106.31 for one litre of petrol and 94.27 for diesel. Here are the rates, meanwhile, for other major cities:

CitiesPetrolDiesel
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Noida 97 89.75
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.73 94.68
Jaipur 108.54 93.77
Lucknow 96.62 89.81
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53
Gurugram 96.89 89.76

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

