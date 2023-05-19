Petrol, diesel prices on May 19: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged in major cities on Thursday, according to goodreturns.com. Fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

Check out petrol, diesel price in your city today.

Cities Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) New Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Chennai ₹ 102.74 ₹ 94.33 Gurgaon ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Noida ₹ 96.59 ₹ 89.76 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Jaipur ₹ 108.16 ₹ 93.43 Lucknow ₹ 96.36 ₹ 89.56

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

