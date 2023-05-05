Petrol, diesel prices on May 5: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices remained unaffected across major cities on Friday. This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a liter each of petrol and diesel continues to be available for ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, on the other hand, customers must continue to pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre each of petrol and diesel remains at ₹102.63 and ₹94.72, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are still at ₹106.03 per litre and ₹92.76 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices in other major cities on May 5, 2023:

City Petrol ( ( ₹ per liter) Diesel ( ₹ per liter) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.87 ₹ 92.25 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 97.49 ₹ 89.96 Lucknow ₹ 96.35 ₹ 89.55

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, it must be noted that fuel prices vary across states. This is because of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

