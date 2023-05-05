Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on May 5: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on May 5: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2023 07:09 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis.

Petrol, diesel prices remained unaffected across major cities on Friday. This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a liter each of petrol and diesel continues to be available for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, on the other hand, customers must continue to pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for an equal quantity of diesel.

In Chennai, meanwhile, a litre each of petrol and diesel remains at 102.63 and 94.72, respectively, while in Kolkata, the rates are still at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices in other major cities on May 5, 2023:

CityPetrol (  ( per liter)Diesel ( per liter)
Ahmedabad 96.87 92.25
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh  96.20 84.26
Gurugram 97.49 89.96
Lucknow 96.35 89.55

 

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel prices on daily basis, doing so by taking into account the international crude oil rates. Fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

Also, it must be noted that fuel prices vary across states. This is because of factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel rates was done on May 21 last year.

